Longtime Badgers announcer makes groundbreaking NBA debut

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you place a mic in front of Bonnie Oleson, she'll feel right at home.
For nearly two and a half decades, Bonnie Oleson has been the public address announcer for several UW sports including volleyball and women's basketball. She added another team to the mix on March 24: the 2020-2021 NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.
Oleson received the nod for Women's History Month and became the first female PA announcer in franchise history. She recalls social media taking off once the Bucks made an official announcement but that impact went past state lines.
"A guy walks up to me and he says, I'm with the [Washington] Wizards. I have three daughters and I told them to watch the game because you're announcing."
Oleson also mentioned the Washington Wizards' radio announcer approached her to congratulate her on the groundbreaking feat.
"I never thought I would announce for the Bucks. That wasn't even on my radar, and to have people rally behind me like this, it's been crazy."
Many of Oleson's friends suggested taking a moment to look around and enjoy what's around her before getting swept up in the action. She's grateful she took that chance.
"I sat back at one point and I just kind of scanned the stadium. You see those 20,000 faces looking and going, 'Wow, I have an impact on them.'"
One of Oleson's favorite part is how forgiving and fun the crowds always are, saying fans are "always rooting for you." In return, she wants to show the next wave of young girls there's room on any roster.
"I'm not going to be able to dunk a basketball. I'm never going to hit like Dana Rettke, but I can sit on the sidelines and be a part of the game day experience. I hope the story is that in 10 years, there's somebody who said, I heard you when and is able to get behind the mic, or have the guts to at least try it. Because that would be pretty cool."
Today, Oleson is setting a trend in the hopes of creating a norm for tomorrow.