Looking back on Wisconsin's 'Great Ice Storm,' exactly 100 years later

BARABOO (WKOW) -- People across Wisconsin woke up to an unusual amount of ice on Tuesday, causing slick surfaces and dangerous travel conditions. But the storm of 2/22/2022 was nothing compared to the monster ice storm experienced in the same area exactly 100 years ago.
Paul Wolter, executive director of the Sauk County Historical Society, has put in years of research into the "Great Ice Storm" of 1922. It just so happened that 100 years later, a similar but less severe, weather system moved through Wisconsin again.
"it was really strange and it was gigantic," Wolter said. "And it ranged everything from a thunderstorm at first to, you know, ice, sleet and then a full on blizzard up north."
Wolter has amassed dozens of post cards, pictures and newspapers from the time period, depicting mass chaos. Animals and trees were all but decimated and estimates suggest dozens of people died.
"The February 21 through 23, 1922 storm was probably the worst storm that you probably could get in the state of Wisconsin as far as ice goes," National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Boyne said. "Transportation came to a stop. There was numerous train wrecks across the state where they just logistically slid off the rails."
The ice storm caused an estimated $10 million in damage in 1922, equivalent to over $167 million today. While this year's Feb. 22 storm dropped about a quarter of an inch of ice across southern Wisconsin, the 1922 storm dropped up to four inches in some places.
Wolter first heard about the storm 20 years ago when he stumbled upon photos of the Al Ringling mansion and other landmarks in downtown Baraboo during the storm. He even had a presentation planned for Tuesday on the storm for people interested in the event.
The 2022 icy surprise just made the day of his presentation a little more meaningful.
"I love to celebrate things on the day of, or remember them on the day," Wolter said. "But it's kind of a nice touch that it's a little bit like it was 100 years ago."
If you missed Wolter's presentation and are still interested in seeing some of his research from the Great Wisconsin Ice Storm, he plans on holding another virtual presentation on March 2. You can find details on how to join here.