Looking less rainy for Mother's Day weekend

Mother's Day is right around the corner and it looks as though our weather conditions will be improving slightly for our southern Wisconsin mothers; while the rain threat is still there... the overall threat for rain over the weekend has lessened. Temperatures will be cooler for Mother's Day even if we don't see rain.
Like last week, a large area of low pressure continues so sit over parts of the Plains but will eventually slide east through Friday, Saturday and Sunday. As it begins to move, rain will move in starting late Thursday night/early Friday morning. The threat for rain will continue throughout Friday but temperatures will still remain in the 70s.
Though showers will be possible Saturday, we won't be as cloudy so temperatures will still linger in the 70s before dropping into the 60s for Mother's Day.