'Love can overcome hate': Martin Luther King Jr.'s goddaughter delivers powerful speech in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A feeling of unity was in the air at the Overture Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as people from all over Wisconsin gathered to remember a man whose leadership, perseverance and grace made a world of difference.
At the MLK Day event hosted by the King Coalition, people had the remarkably rare opportunity to hear from someone who knew Martin Luther King Jr. personally, one of his goddaughters.
Donzaleigh Abernathy delivered an unforgettable speech that included heartfelt memories of her uncle Martin.
"He was gentle, he was shy. You know, it's hard to believe somebody that profound would have this shyness about him, but he did," Abernathy said. " And the other thing about him was that he was incredibly funny. He had this tremendous sense of humor and this gift of mimicry that a lot of people just don't have--Eddie Murphy has it. But, Uncle Martin had that. He could carry on and he would imitate and that's what I loved so much about him."
Abernathy's speech also included raw memories of her time on the front lines of the Civil Rights movement, experiencing hate and prejudice. At one point, Abernathy said her uncle Martin shared what he would like read at his funeral, should he be killed. Sadly, he was, just weeks later.
"These were the words that he said: 'If any of you are around when I meet my day, I don't want a long funeral and if you get someone to deliver the eulogy, tell them not to talk too long. Every now and then, I wonder what I'd want them to say. Tell them not to mention that I have a Nobel Prize. That's not important. Tell them not to mention that I have three or four hundred other awards. That's not important,'" Abernathy said.
She continued: "He said: 'I'd like for someone to say that day that Martin Luther King Jr. tried to serve others. I'd like for somebody to say that day that Martin Luther King Jr. tried to love somebody. I want you to be able to say that day that I tried to be right on the war..."
During a one-on-one interview with 27 News, Abernathy further expanded on her memories of King, sharing that he taught her more than loving your neighbor and standing up for equality.
"He taught us how to jump up and down on the beds. And because he used to bite his fingernails down to the nub, I wanted to be like him, and so I would bite my fingernails down to the nub as well," Abernathy said.
Abernathy also shared with 27 News what she would like people of Wisconsin and beyond to take away from Martin Luther King Junior Day.
"The most important message I can share with you from a commodity is to love each other," Abernathy said. "Love can overcome hate."
In order to keep her uncle Martin's dream of justice and equality alive for all, Abernathy hopes people will extend their reach.
"Sit down at the table with those who are different, who have a different political view or a different ideology or who looked different or worship differently, and then find out who they are. Extend that olive branch and get to know them," Abernathy said.
In addition to Abernathy's speech, the MLK Day event included breathtaking music from several performers and a choir. There was also a Freedom Songs Sing-in in the rotunda of the Overture Center, which everyone was welcome to participate in.
During the program, two Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian awards were presented as well--one of which was presented post humorously.
Martin Luther King Jr. would have been 94 years old this year.