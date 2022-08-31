'Love grows brains': Sauk Prairie School District supports students as they return to school

SAUK PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Sauk Prairie School District is starting the school year with some improvements to its buildings, and increased awareness for mental health.
Wednesday on Wake Up Wisconsin, Superintendent Jeff Wright stopped by the studio to talk about what the district has planned for the year.
"We're about two and a half years into a three year construction and renovation project. The new cafeteria, commons and library were completed this summer," said Wright.
The Sauk Prairie Police Department recently relocated its headquarters to the one of the elementary school campuses.
"They've been in every one of our schools this summer doing training and making sure that we also have really good relationships with our students, so that they see police officers also as advocates and resources, and their families can as well," he said.
One of the school district's students, 16-year-old Sawyer Martin, died of suicide over the summer. Wright said he has met with his family, and is continuing to meet his friends. He admires the message of kindness they are spreading in the community.
"All of us as adults have a responsibility to model kindness for kids, whether that's out loud, whether it's online, every single day," said Wright. "Love grows brains, and when kids are under stress, they have a harder time learning in school."
The Sauk Prairie School District is welcoming its students back on Thursday.