Loved ones identify one police officer shot and killed in Barron County

CAMERON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Loved ones identified Emily Briedenbach as one of the two police officers shot and killed in the line of duty in Barron County Saturday.
Breidenbach's brother Mike told our Minneapolis affiliate, KSTP-TV, she was an officer with the Chetek Police Department. He said their dad served as the police chief of the department when they were kids. He said everyone in the community was proud when Breidenbach was hired.
"To know her was to love her," he said in a statement. "She could've gone anywhere to work but loved Chetek."
According to KSTP, Mike also called his sister an amazing role model and mother.
Mary Pittman, a close friend of Breidenbach's, told KSTP she was in tandem with the department's therapy dog and had affection for all the kids in town.
Pittman said the entire area is in shock over her death.
"We all wanted to not believe it to be true," she said.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said two police officers were shot during a traffic stop Sunday.
Both officers died at the scene, while the other person involved died at a hospital.
Authorities have not released the name of that person or the name of the other officer.