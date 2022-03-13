Loved ones of Parker Kruse band together to raise funds for ongoing search

SPRING GREEN (WKOW) -- Loved ones of Parker Kruse held a fundraiser in Spring Green Sunday to raise money to continue their search for him.
Kruse fell into the Wisconsin River after saving another boater back in July and, tragically, never re-surfaced.
Since then, his family has been tirelessly searching for him so that they can hold a proper funeral service.
On Sunday, family, friends and community members raised more than $8,500 to continue their search efforts.
In a video sent to 27 News, the family thanked everyone who attended the fundraiser and donated time and money to the cause.
Kruse's family members have continued their search through the winter, and they plan to hit the ground running again in the spring.
Kruse's mom says she won't stop until she finds him.