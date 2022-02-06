Loved ones of Tony Robinson, Quadren Wilson call for end to law enforcement shootings

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nearly seven years after Tony Robinson was shot and killed by a Madison police officer, protesters took to the street near where he was killed. Only this time, they were also protesting another officer-involved shooting.
Family and friends of Quadren Wilson, the man who family members say was pinned in by law enforcement cars and then shot on Thursday, also rallied for change.
"The idea is just to keep the momentum, keep the awareness, to say that we are still here," Robinson's aunt Lorien Carter said.
Carter led the protest alongside her mother, Sharon Irwin Henry.
"We're recognizing that it's seven years, we recognize that we're still struggling and we recognize that — you killed him without cause," Henry said.
Wilson's family members were also at the protest. They claim that Wilson was shot five times in the back by law enforcement officers on Thursday.
Wilson is currently being held in the Dane County Jail on charges of a probation violation.
"He literally just had surgery yesterday, and now he's laying on a bed in solitary in Dane County," Wilson's brother Mane Morris said. "That's torture."
The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating and is calling the incident an "officer-involved shooting."
Both Madison police and the Sheriff's Office have confirmed none of their officers fired weapons. However, the Sheriff's office hasn't said who did.
"They made it seem like somebody got shot or a gun went off and that was it," Morris said. "They're making it seem like my brother was in critical condition, that he had his vertebrae broken. They didn't do none of that."
Morris and his family insist that Wilson was unarmed when the incident happened. The Dane County Sheriff's Office hasn't said whether a weapon was found on Wilson or in his vehicle.
Now that Wilson is in jail, his family and others are demanding justice.
"We just want answers on why they shot my my mom's son so many times like that, you know, the father of young kids," Morris said.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to call its tip line at (608) 284-6900.