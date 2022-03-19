Loved ones remember Mary Reed

MADISON (WKOW) -- People in Madison are remembering Mary Reed a week and a half after she died in a hit-and-run crash in Florida.
Dive Inn held a fundraiser this Saturday to give back to a woman who has supported so many others.
"When you needed Mary to be right there for you, she was always ready to lend an open ear or a shoulder to cry on, and that was what was great about Mary," said Reed's coworker Adam Zirerten.
Those who remember Mary Reed came to support at the Dive Inn, because she was more than a bartender; she was a friend.
"I'm really happy that I got to know her, and I got to know her for a really long time, since we were little kids," said childhood friend Jay Moran.
Dennis Wright, Reed's coworker said, "I looked up to Mary. Whenever I was going through something, I could go to her."
Because of Mary, where there would normally be a room full of strangers, coworkers say now there's just one big family.
"We've been packed shoulder-to-shoulder with people that knew Mary, sharing stories and just coming together. Like, I've met so many new people, amazing people," said Wright.
Mary was multi-dimensional: a mom, a business owner, a big personality and now to loved ones, an undying spark.
"Her spirit never left. It's never going to leave," said Zirerten.
A memorial service for Mary Reed will be held Thursday, March 24 at the East Side Club in Madison at 2 p.m.
You can donate to Mary Reed's family through her GoFundMe account.