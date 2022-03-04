low 60s and storms possible Saturday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The warm weather and our first round of showers is on the way tonight. A few showers will be possible early Saturday morning, but areas north of the Dells the rain could be freezing rain. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 9 AM Saturday for Adams and Juneau counties.
If you plan on traveling north of the Dells at all Saturday be very careful because an Ice storm is in effect near Eau Claire.
Temperatures on Saturday will warm up huge during the day with highs in the low 60s. Storms will develop in Iowa where a few weak tornadoes will be possible. Those same storms are expected to cross into WI during the evening. Right now the best chance to see severe weather will be extreme western WI. Those storms will move through the state late Saturday night and will be weakening as the move through the Madison area.