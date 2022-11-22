Low enrollment forces UW-Platteville Richland to stop in-person programs

RICHLAND (WKOW) — UW-Platteville's Richland Campus plans to transfer its in-person programs to other campuses by the next academic year due to low enrollment and financial strain.
According to an email from UW System President Jay Rothman sent to UW-Platteville's Interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich, the current enrollment at the Richland campus is only 60 degree-seeking students.
Because of the low enrollment, Rothman said in-person instruction at the Richland campus is "no longer tenable" despite the campus' good faith efforts to get more students.
Rothman said Evetovich will need to have a plan by Jan. 15 to transfer all of its in-person degree programs to either the main UW-Platteville campus or the Baraboo campus. He suggests plan should also include "reasonable arrangements" to current Richland campus students, such as offering Richland campus tuition to the students transferring to other UW campuses.
He said Evetovich will also need to develop a plan related to the "ongoing presence" of the Richland campus, whether that's getting involved with other partner campuses or offering online courses. The plan should also focus on maintaining the campus' "sustainable presence" while meeting the needs of the community.
Rothman said the decision was not an easy one, but he reiterated that the campus' current state is no longer sustainable.