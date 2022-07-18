Low levels on Fox River hurting businesses

(WBAY) -- Low water levels are hurting some businesses on the Fox River.
Candice Mortara owns River Tyme Tours, which operates boat tours out of De Pere and Appleton.
She says right now, the water in De Pere is 10 inches lower than it needs to be for the boat to leave the dock safely and it's been that way for the last three to four weeks.
"It's stressful, and it's trying to figure out what to do in the future. Is this going to be the new normal or is it just a one year anomaly? It's impossible to know, so it's hard to plan," Mortara told WBAY-TV.