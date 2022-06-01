Lower temperatures and humidity across the forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A cooling and drying trend is expected the rest of the workweek.
A cold front moved through late Tuesday ushering in spring-like temperatures. We'll only get to the low 70s today with partly sunny skies and low humidity, so open up the windows (unless you're impacted by our high pollen count).
Lows around 50° tonight with low to mid 70s by Thursday afternoon. Low 70s again Friday with isolated shower chances returning Friday night. Isolated shower chances continue Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Expect a higher chance for rain and storms Saturday night into Sunday morning.