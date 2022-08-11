Lower temperatures and lower humidity today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A dry set up today with isolate drain chances returning Friday and this weekend.
Highs climb to the upper 70s with low humidity and mostly sunny skies. Low to mid 50s tonight with clouds increasing late. These will bring just a few showers on Friday. But with the added clouds, temps stay cooler in the low 70s.
Back to seasonal temps this weekend with low to mid 80s Saturday and an isolated shower and storm chance. Upper 70s Sunday with another chance for a stray shower or storm.