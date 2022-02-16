Lt. Gov. Barnes touts governor's proposal for UW tuition freeze

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers wants to use federal funding to freeze tuition in the UW System.
Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes visited UW-Madison Wednesday to tout that idea.
He says college affordability is still a huge problem.
"Funding the tuition freeze was the least we could do. So, at least we should be able to do as a state to making education not just more accessible, but more affordable. "
Republican lawmakers have shared their concerns about all of the federal COVID relief, which they say is driving inflation.