Lt. Gov. Barnes touts governor's proposal for UW tuition freeze

  Updated
Mandela Barnes

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers wants to use federal funding to freeze tuition in the UW System.

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes visited UW-Madison Wednesday to tout that idea.

He says college affordability is still a huge problem.

"Funding the tuition freeze was the least we could do. So, at least we should be able to do as a state to making education not just more accessible, but more affordable. "

Republican lawmakers have shared their concerns about all of the federal COVID relief, which they say is driving inflation. 

