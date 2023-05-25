Lucky Wauwatosa customers get free tank of gas

WAUWATOSA (WKOW) – More than 100 drivers in Wauwatosa got quite the surprise on Thursday, free gas.
Imagine pulling up to the gas station and seeing the prices at zero.
To celebrate its 100th anniversary, North Shore Bank gave away free gas for 100 minutes at the Mobile Arc gas station on 88th Street and North Avenue.
Our Milwaukee affiliate WISN, says the line stretched all the way down North Avenue.
Greg Wilder said he couldn’t believe he got a free tank of gas.
“It’s hard out here man since the pandemic, ain't nothing been the same, so it's a blessing,” said Wilder.