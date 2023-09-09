Luke Fickell's heavy-lifting staffer: Inside the mind of UW strength coach Brady Collins

MADISON (WKOW) -- Luke Fickell brought over a number of coaches and coordinators from Cincinnati.
While they all contribute their own part, Fickell's most important staffer isn't calling plays on game day. Instead, Brady Collins is working with the Badgers in the weight room to make sure they can endure everything that comes their way.
Collins, who is the UW director of strength and conditioning, has known Fickell since their days at Ohio State. The pair reunited at the University of Cincinnati in 2020 where Collins took the lead for the Bearcats' strength program.
"Our thoughts or our philosophies or beliefs, not only just the game of football, but life, you know, those kind of started to mesh and you know, he's a role model to me," he said. "I said it all the time, wherever he went, I'd be running there."
UW running backs coach Devon Spalding called Collins "the best in the country" because of his phenomenal off-season program.
Offensive coordinator Phil Longo added he's noticed "how different players have looked compared to January."
The high praises are appreciated, but those aren't what push Collins to keep elevating his program. For the high-energy coach, it's all about watching his players grow, envision success and push to get the best out of everyone.
"Respectfully, I think I'm just doing my job I'm doing you know, what those kids deserve," Collins said. "And that is my heart every single day, my staff's heart every single day, maximizing not only their bodies, but the hearts and their minds. I know there's always more we can do and that this these kids in this program can do."
During his time with Cincinnati, Collins played a massive role in helping the college send nine players to the 2022 NFL Draft.
He also grew up loving the Badgers, even though he was born and raised in Ohio. He holds the Motion W with high respect.