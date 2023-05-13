Luke's Closet provides clothing for over 50 Dane County children

MADISON (WKOW) — Dozens of children received free clothing, books and food Saturday at the Shop, Eat & Sweatshirts event at St. Luke's Lutheran Church.
The event was hosted by Luke's Closet, a nonprofit organization that supports Dane County children in foster, kinship, and adoptive families. The group holds these events four times per year.
53 children received new sweatshirts, which were funded by a $1,500 grant from Willy Street Co-op's Community Reinvestment Fund.
In addition to shopping for clothing, children selected free books from Madison Reading Project's Big Red Reading Bus.
Volunteers run Luke's Closet, and the organization has provided more than 1,000 bags of free clothing to children in need since 2018.
"I can't put into words the impact Luke's Closet has made on my heart," Operations Coordinator Kim Nickel said. "We have families that contact us hours after receiving children from emergency placement with only the clothes on their backs. We also have families that come to our Shop & Eat events each season as well as families that find us for the short period of time they’re caring for a child. Luke’s Closet eases the financial burden of caring for children and eases the overall stress that guardians face, so they can focus more on taking care of kiddos and less on how to provide for them."
The next Shop & Eat event is scheduled for August 26.
To learn more about the organization and volunteer opportunities, or to make a donation, visit the Luke's Closet website.