LunART Festival in Madison celebrates, spotlights and inspires women in the arts

MADISON (WKOW) -- Every year, the LunART Festival in Madison spotlights women in the arts and inspires a new generation of artists.
Iva Ugrcic, the founder of the festival, said it is a celebration of women's creativity in the arts.
"The whole idea of the festival is creating this platform where women can come and share their voices with the world and meet each other, and maybe even start a new collaborative project afterwards," she told 27 News.
Everything that attendees will see and experience at the festival is or was created by a woman. The event kicks off Wednesday night with a panel discussion called "Art & Heritage." It will feature their composer-in-residence Dorothy Change and rock legend June Millington.
"Having someone like that with us doing the festival is fantastic," said Ugrcic.
Classical singer and actor Adriana Zabala tells 27 News that it is a wonderful honor for her to be included in the festival this year. She will bring the story of Nadia Boulanger to life for audiences on Saturday, June 3. Boulanger was a legendary and charismatic music teacher who was born in the late 19th century.
"She not only knew all the luminaries of the time in the arts, but she became one of those luminaries largely through struggle, adversity, and then really finding herself by helping others find themselves," said Zabala.
In all, the events over the next few days will feature more than 50 artists from around the world, and includes panel discussions, classical music, concerts, theater, and other performances.
The event starts Wednesday, May 31, and runs until Sunday, June 4.
"There'll be something for everyone," said Urgcic.