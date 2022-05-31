LunART festival returns to in-person

MADISON (WKOW) — After being online for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LunART Festival is back in person this year.
This season, "IDENTITY", brings eight events to six venues in the Madison area.
The season kicks off Tuesday, May 31, with an interdisciplinary lecture, "Timeless Music and a Timeless Disease: Classical Composers and Consumption." It begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Arts and Literature Laboratory, located at 111 S Livingston St., Suite 100.
Following the lecture, guest speakers from the University of Nebraska will explore the cultural links between music and tuberculosis.
The season continues Wednesday at the Hamel Music Center with a performance from Ellen Rowe, Marion Hayden and Eliza Salem.
Thursday and Saturday, LunART is presenting two evening gala concerts of classical music — "Who Am I?" and "Hear Us Out".
The world premiere of the theater show "Threads" will be Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The last day of the festival will kick off with a panel discussion, "The Identity In and Through Art," at 10 a.m. followed by a free Composers Hub concert at 2.
To learn more about the LunART Festival, or to donate, you can visit its website.