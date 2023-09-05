Lunches at MMSD schools will include salad bars once again

MADISON (WKOW) -- Students who eat lunch at school in Madison will once again have the option of going to a salad bar.
Josh Perkins, the director of food nutrition at the Madison Metropolitan School District, said salad bars were available to students prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the district brought back salad bars at a few elementary schools in the spring, which received a big response. Perkins said they wanted to make sure the option was available to all students this school year.
Interim superintendent Lisa Kvistad said it's important that kids get to try different fruits and vegetables that are available.
"It's important that we actually explicitly teach our kindergarteners how to make choices, make healthy choices, put the food on their tray, carry it back with them to a seat, all of those social skills they get to practice every time they go through the line," Kvistad told 27 News.