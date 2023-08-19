LVLUP Martial Arts instructor spars 40 challengers in fundraising event

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Who would win in a fight, a gorilla or a bear? What about one martial arts instructor against 40 students?
Master Mike Moh, co-owner and instructor of LVLUP Martial Arts, celebrated his 40th birthday by sparring 40 one-minute matches on Saturday.
This ambitious challenge kicked Moh into his next decade as he celebrated another year teaching students and friends martial arts.
But the 40 for 40 fundraiser celebrated more than a passion for the sport. Moh explained that to make his birthday meaningful he wanted to do a misogi.
A misogi is a "Japanese tradition of doing something so challenging once a year that really colors the decisions and actions that you make all year," Moh said.
With a challenge of such intensity, Moh relied on the supportive community around him. He extended his gratuity for everyone involved in the day.
"My wife, first and foremost, I had the idea and she just executed it all. She got everything together and all my students showed up. I don't think it's too hard to convince them to punch and kick me."
With a quality support system and a powerful goal, Moh made sure his event gave back to the community as well.
A donation of $40 allowed students, friends, family and others to spar with the athlete. Proceeds were matched by LVLUP Martial Arts and benefitted the H.U. Lee foundation Wishing for Mommy.
In addition to fundraising efforts, Moh said a day of martial arts is healthy and fun for participants.
"I think martial arts is the best way to build your physical, mental and emotional strength," he said.