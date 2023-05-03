Lyme disease cases rising in Wisconsin, how you can avoid infection

MADISON (WKOW) — Lyme disease cases have more than doubled in Wisconsin in the last 15 years, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. In 2021 alone, there were nearly 5,000 cases reported in the state.
Lyme disease is a bacterial infection spread by blacklegged ticks, more commonly known as deer ticks.
Dr. Gregory DeMuri, a pediatric infectious disease physician, says this increase is in part owed to public awareness and climate change.
“Wisconsin reports one of the highest number of cases of Lyme disease in the country because they thrive in Wisconsin’s geographical terrain very well, and because we are having warmer winters and ticks are surviving better,” DeMuri said. “We also have a much better tracking system in place to keep the public aware.”
Ticks are now commonly found in parks and backyards, basically anywhere that's also a habitat for small mammals and deer, DeMuri said.
He said kids ages five to nine are most commonly affected by Lyme disease, as they're closer to where ticks live and have weaker immune systems.
DeMuri said being aware of the symptoms of Lyme disease and taking steps to avoid ticks are important to avoid infection or serious complications.
If you see a tick on you, he says to remove it within 24 hours, as that greatly reduces the chance of infection. After the tick is removed, he said to try to keep the head and mouth intact, saving it in a jar so it can be tested later.
“It is important to call your doctor right away if you find a tick because if Lyme disease is detected early, antibiotics are very effective treatments for both children and adults,” he said. “There can be long-term issues if you don’t seek care right away including severe headaches and neck stiffness, arthritis, and brain and heart impairment.”
Symptoms of infection include a bulls-eye-shaped rash that spreads over several days and may reach 12 inches across. Other symptoms include flu-like symptoms such as chills, headache, fatigue, and muscle and joint aches. Swollen lymph nodes can occur without the rash, he said.
To avoid ticks, DeMuri recommends the following:
- Wear appropriate clothing. Wear long, light-colored pants with the bottoms secured by tape. Ticks will crawl up pants legs.
- Apply insect repellents. DEET or picaridin-based repellents are recommended on skin. Permethrin spray is recommended to use on clothing.
- Conduct a thorough body check. Look everywhere on the body carefully including ears, feet, hair and swimsuit areas.
- Check pets, especially dogs, for ticks as they can carry them into the house.