...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph by Thursday afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard
conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch
possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from
Thursday evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills will plummet
rapidly throughout the day on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Lyndon Station man sentenced for receiving child pornography

  • Updated
  • 0
Gavel
MGN

MADISON (WKOW) — A Lyndon Station man has been sentenced for receiving child pornography, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea.

Kyle O. Luke, 27, was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison. His prison term will be followed by 15 years of supervised release.

 O’Shea said Luke pleaded guilty to this charge on September 13, 2022.

In January 2022, O’Shea said agents executed a search warrant at Luke’s home based on a tip provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

During the search, agents seized numerous electronic devices, and Luke admitted he accessed child pornography with his phone, saying there may still be videos on that phone that were sent to him on Snapchat.

At the time of the offense in this case, Luke was on supervision for attempted 2nd-degree sexual assault and child enticement.

Because of Luke's pattern of "minimizing his sexually deviant conduct," Judge William Conley said three years of the prison sentence will run consecutive to a five-year sentence the defendant is currently serving in the prior case.

