Lyndon Station man sentenced for receiving child pornography

MADISON (WKOW) — A Lyndon Station man has been sentenced for receiving child pornography, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea.
Kyle O. Luke, 27, was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison. His prison term will be followed by 15 years of supervised release.
O’Shea said Luke pleaded guilty to this charge on September 13, 2022.
In January 2022, O’Shea said agents executed a search warrant at Luke’s home based on a tip provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
During the search, agents seized numerous electronic devices, and Luke admitted he accessed child pornography with his phone, saying there may still be videos on that phone that were sent to him on Snapchat.
At the time of the offense in this case, Luke was on supervision for attempted 2nd-degree sexual assault and child enticement.
Because of Luke's pattern of "minimizing his sexually deviant conduct," Judge William Conley said three years of the prison sentence will run consecutive to a five-year sentence the defendant is currently serving in the prior case.