Mad Lit Summer Concert Series kicks off for 3rd year

MADISON (WKOW) -- Friday marks the first day of the Mad Lit Summer Concert Series on the 100 block of State Street.
The Mad Lit free outdoor events will line the street with music, art and small businesses run by people of color every other Friday until September 29th.
Mad Lit hosts inclusive events designed to bring the community together. The summer series aims to increase foot traffic downtown and put a spotlight on local businesses run by people of color.
"Dz" Franklin, the founder of Mad Lit, discusses the mission behind the events.
"We continue to grow and show the importance of building a community that is inclusive of people from all walks of life," Franklin said.
The festivities this year will include a DJ and multiple genres of music led by diverse local performers. The performances will highlight a special 50-year celebration of Hip Hop, a Spoken Word Showcase, and a DJ night.
The series begins with Grupo Candela, Rubulu Group, and Rey Cruz on July 14th.
The 100 block of State Street will transform into a space for diverse artistic experiences, visual art exhibits and small business vendors, according to the Mad Lit team.
"And what better place for that to happen than downtown," Franklin said.
Visit the Mad Lit website to view the full calendar of events.