...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect from noon
Friday, July 14, until noon Sunday, July 16. This advisory
affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Mad Lit Summer Concert Series kicks off for 3rd year

Mad Lit

MADISON (WKOW) -- Friday marks the first day of the Mad Lit Summer Concert Series on the 100 block of State Street. 

The Mad Lit free outdoor events will line the street with music, art and small businesses run by people of color every other Friday until September 29th. 

Mad Lit hosts inclusive events designed to bring the community together. The summer series aims to increase foot traffic downtown and put a spotlight on local businesses run by people of color. 

"Dz" Franklin, the founder of Mad Lit, discusses the mission behind the events. 

"We continue to grow and show the importance of building a community that is inclusive of people from all walks of life," Franklin said. 

The festivities this year will include a DJ and multiple genres of music led by diverse local performers. The performances will highlight a special 50-year celebration of Hip Hop, a Spoken Word Showcase, and a DJ night. 

The series begins with Grupo Candela, Rubulu Group, and Rey Cruz on July 14th. 

The 100 block of State Street will transform into a space for diverse artistic experiences, visual art exhibits and small business vendors, according to the Mad Lit team.

"And what better place for that to happen than downtown," Franklin said. 

Visit the Mad Lit website to view the full calendar of events. 

