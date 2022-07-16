MadCity Pickleball Tournament raises money for youth sports

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- This weekend, passionate pickleball players hit the court in the Madison-area to complete in the state's largest pickleball tournament.
Not only is the MadCity Pickleball Tournament the largest, it's also the very first time it's happening.
"Pickleball has really been picking up steam across the nation," said Tom Schwarz, the tournament's director. "It's now the fastest growing sport in the country."
There are more than 250 players participating. Schwarz said most of them are local, but there are some out-of-state players in the mix as well.
The tournament supports the Madison Area Sports Commission Youth Grant program, which helps kids get involved in sports.
"Everyone's here to play pickleball to raise money for youth sports," said Schwarz. "It's a wonderful experience right here, and it's great to see."
The tournament runs through Sunday.