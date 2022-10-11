Madison 2023 operating budget focuses on improving community services

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's 2023 Operating Budget will focus on supporting programs and services that "help keep Madison strong."
The operating budget was released alongside the 2023 Executive Capital Budget on Tuesday. It focuses around three subjects: building a safer community, building healthy neighborhoods and creating opportunities for youth.
Building a Safer Community
The budget will fund an expansion of the Community Alternative Response Emergency Services (CARES) program, which responds to 911 calls for behavioral health emergencies. The 2023 budget adds funds to allow it to be open 12 hours a day, 7 days a week, instead of only being open for 8 hours a day for 5 days a week.
Public Health’s Violence Prevention Team will be hiring new staff to focus on preventing crimes in the downtown entertainment district and mediate conflict city-wide.
Finally, the city will create a City Emergency Manager role to help the city be better prepared for emergencies, including climate-related emergencies.
Building Healthy Neighborhoods
There will be a "significant expansion" of Public Health’s reproductive health services clinic, including the provision of "long-acting reversible contraceptives that provide long-term pregnancy prevention."
Next, funds will be allocated to continue staffing people to administer the federally funded rental assistance program. The Office of the Mayor states that this program has helped more than 7,000 Madison households remain stably housed over the past 18 months.
The budget will also fund a new Madison Customer Assistance Program (Mad-CAP). If approved, the program would offer financial assistance to Madison’s lower income households and help bring down the cost of the Municipal Services bill, which includes utilities (water, sewer, storm water and landfill remediation) and special charges (resource recovery and urban forestry).
Creating Opportunities for Youth
The budget funds a program manager for the Parks Alive! program, which debuted in summer 2022 and is designed to help build relationships between young people and adults, and build trust between residents, City staff and other neighborhood stakeholders.
An additional $250,000 will be added to the Community Development Division to expand programs that combine employment and internship opportunities with mentoring and skills development. The release states that the program will allow young participants earn a paycheck, gain leadership skills and participate in financial empowerment education. The additional funding will be used specifically for outreach targeting adults ages 18-26 who aren't served by existing programs.
Balancing the Budget
The Office states that local revenues "bouncing back" are helping "boost" the city's revenue. They say this will help in the face of an "increase in expenditures" and the absence of over $13 million in American Rescue Act Plan funding.
- The closure of tax increment districts, particularly the downtown Tax Increment District 25, is providing a one-time boost in revenue of $6.9 million.
- State aid is up 3 percent ($1.2 million).
- The property tax levy will increase by $14.2 million (5.5%) to $273.3 million based on the added property value of new construction, attachment of property from the Town of Madison and debt service costs.
You can view the full budget online.