Madison accepting applications for Seventeenth Aldermanic district vacancy

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison is accepting applications for the Seventeenth Aldermanic District until October 3.
District 17 Alder Gary Halverson resigned from the Madison Common Council last week.
The city is inviting District 17 residents to apply to fill the vacancy until the term ends April 18, 2023.
The applications will be reviewed by the Common Council Executive Committee and then an interview of applicants will be held at a special Common Council Executive Committee meeting on October 20 at 6:00 p.m. Afterwards, the committee will make a recommendation to the Common Council. On October 25, an interim District 17 alder will be appointed.
Applications should be emailed to ccec@cityofmadison.com and must be received no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022.
For questions about the application and process visit the city's website.