Madison adjusts ordinance to limit use of salt on sidewalks

MADISON (WKOW) — The City of Madison has a new ordinance that amends existing rules surrounding snow and ice removal.
The change limits the amount of salt, or other melting agents, used to remove ice.
The city says the ordinance change is has two goals — keep sidewalks safe and help the community cut down on salt use.
"Excess use of salt and chemical melting agents not only creates its own hazard or impediment on the sidewalk, particularly for some people with disabilities, but the excess chemicals will eventually migrate into the City’s storm and surface waters," a press release states. "When salt moves into local waters, it contributes to making the City’s lakes and groundwater more salty, which is a public health concern."
Property owners in the city should follow these rules, according to the city:
- Remove excess salt and chemical melting agents following ice or snow melt. It cannot accumulate on the sidewalk.
- Property owners must remove snow or ice no later than noon the day after it accumulates on the sidewalk.
- Property owners on an intersection are responsible for snow and ice removal on the sidewalks of both streets. This includes the portion of sidewalks that border the crosswalk, including the curb ramp.
Violations of this ordinance could result in a fine. The city said the first offense costs $124 and the second offense $187.
The city's Building Inspection Division is responsible for enforcing the ordinance. A spokesperson for the division said they're taking an education first approach.
Fines would be given out based on complaints.