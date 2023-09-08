Madison administrators working to embrace AI in classrooms

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- As the new school year gets underway, school leaders across the state are trying to decide if artificial intelligence will be allowed in the classroom.
Students are using AI programs, like ChatGPT, that can write essays, do homework and mimic human conversation. Though this new technology has been criticized for its cheating and plagiarizing capabilities, instructors say right now they’re having conversations about embracing the models and how to use them in the classroom.
“What we're doing is building the capacity of our teachers by taking the time to really ensure they know what it is,” said Dr. TJ McCray, the deputy superintendent for the Madison Metropolitan School District. “What we want to do is make sure they treat it like any instructional platform, and it's something that they are embracing and not running from.”
MMSD has banned ChatGPT on all district devices. There’s no date scheduled for when that restriction will be removed. “Right now we're more focusing on the practice and guidance. We’re spending our time this year offering different training sessions for our teachers.”
However, with this ban, McCray says administrators have to be careful not to create inequities.
“Some of our students, their only touch of technology will be their Chromebooks that they take home with them every day,” McCray explains. “So if we have this ban on it, what we're doing is allowing students who have access to technology outside of their Chromebooks to engage with it.”
Sarah Z. Johnson, the writing center director and academic integrity officer at Madison College, understands why MMSD is cautiously moving forward.
“I think for MMSD, and a couple of these other K-12 institutions, I think they do have to be a little bit more restrictive, a little more careful,” Johnson said. “But when it comes to colleges, I feel the need to find a way to incorporate generative AI into our curriculum and into our pedagogies at least in ways that are helping students develop critical AI literacy, instead of just pretending like it's not existing.”
Johnson is also a member of the Modern Language Association and Conference on College Composition and Communication Joint Task Force on Writing and AI. She points out there are numerous AI programs – beyond ChatGPT – that students utilize to complete homework. At Madison College’s Writing Center, tutors will use AI programs as a tool for instruction, like helping draft outlines and point out writing flaws.
“We are really working on ways to help our students understand that there are ethical ways to incorporate these different kinds of AI’s into their work, into their writing process and into their different kinds of workflow,” Johnson said. “Transparency is more important than anything else.”
As these serious conversations about effectively embracing AI in the classrooms are happening, Johnson sees a timeline of integrating AI into the classroom happening “soon.”
“We have to prepare them for a world where their workplace might expect them to know how to use it ethically, and intelligently,” Johnson said.