Madison alderman resigns after vandalism near his home

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gary Halverson, Alderman for Madison's 17th District is resigning.
It comes after his driveway and the sidewalk near his east side home were vandalized with graffiti.
The graffiti was left a week after his name was found on an Oath Keeper's membership list. Halverson apologized, saying he signed up without vetting the organization and thought it was an "organization that welcomed veterans."
Halverson released this statement Wednesday:
"Effective immediately I will be resigning my position as District 17 Alder. The safety of my family will always come first. My wife has PTSD from past trauma and the last week has been extremely triggering. Violence against women is a very real issue and having unknown individuals come onto our property and vandalize it is traumatic. For anyone who has PTSD, or lived with someone who does, knows that when something happens that is triggering, it is absolutely terrifying, and that terror can last for days or weeks or longer. I am unwilling to put her or my family through this any longer. I am deeply saddened that our current state of politics is filled with fear and intimidation tactics. The ends do not justify ANY means. I want to thank Alder Barbara Harrington-McKinney for her unwavering support throughout. I also want to thank my neighborhood leaders who have been strong advocates for positive change. I started out on this journey to help my community because that is who I am. I am proud of my accomplishments and have been honored to work with so many great people who live and work in this city."