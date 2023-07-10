Madison alders could reconsider rezoning request after June vote caused legal concerns

MADISON (WKOW) -- Alders on Madison's city council could take an unusual step Tuesday night and reconsider a previous vote.
On June 20, the council did not approve a rezoning request for a new high-rise apartment building in downtown Madison.
Developers want to tear down 10 buildings near the intersection of W. Johnson St. and Bassett St. to build a 12-story luxury apartment building for UW-Madison students.
Six alders voted to approve the request, but 13 voted against it, with some of those in opposition citing concerns the new development would lead to students paying higher rents.
Michael Haas, the city's attorney, said that reasoning could put Madison in hot water because of state law.
"Cities in Wisconsin, we cannot control rent," he said Monday. "The level of rent is not really generally seen as a valid reason for denying a rezoning petition, and so that was really the basis of our concerns."
He said his office wasn't told the city would be sued, but he and his staff were concerned alders hadn't established enough of a legal record for not approving the request. He said that opened up the city to a potential lawsuit from the developers.
Haas said it's not common for the city attorney's office to have concerns on this level about Common Council votes.
"I've been here three years, and I can't remember that we have had this concern regarding any other proposal," he said.
In the past few days, two alders who originally voted against the measure have said they've changed their minds.
District 15 Alder Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford said she's disappointed with the project but will vote to approve it. District 13 Alder Tag Evers wrote an entire blog post about his thoughts on the development.
Evers said he originally voted against the proposal because he was concerned about the demolition of affordable housing units in favor of luxury apartments. However, he said conversations he's had with city staff since the first vote have caused him to reconsider.
"I don’t regret my vote on June 20th or the passion with which I spoke, but it was the wrong vote," he wrote. "I’m hopeful my colleagues will agree to approve this rezoning and continue to work on finding ways to create more affordable units for UW students."
While Evers and Martinez-Rutherford are now in favor of the development, other alders are standing firm in their opposition.
MGR Govindarajan represents District 8, which includes UW-Madison's campus.
"We need a lot of housing, but we don't need luxury housing, especially for students," the rising UW-Madison senior said. "A lot of students are not able to afford this, quite simply."
However, he said his main opposition to the project is not the potential rent prices.
"In my eyes, I did not vote on affordability, and I would love to, but I can't because of the state," he said. "I voted because it doesn't meet the comprehensive plan. …The comprehensive plan calls for a lot of mixed use, and this is a lot of single use or, like, similar use."
Haas said that, in theory, shouldn't cause as much legal concern.
"I expect that some [alders] may still want to make an argument that the rezoning should be denied, and that's fine as long as we create a valid record," he said. "The city has plans for what should happen in downtown, what type of density it wishes to have for housing in downtown, what kind of commercial entities it likes to have, and so that's really what the discussion should be focused on."
He said keeping the discussion focused on how the development fits with the comprehensive plan rather than on affordability will limit the city's legal exposure.
Alders will vote to reconsider the proposal Tuesday night. If that vote passes, they will then have more discussion about the rezoning request itself and then take another vote on approving the development.