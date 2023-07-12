Madison alders look for solutions to city's housing crisis

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison is growing quickly, and that's creating a major need for housing. Developers are trying to keep up, but there's still a limited housing supply in the city, which is driving up rent prices.
Some city leaders are calling the situation a crisis.
"We need more housing. Period," District 2 Alder Juliana Bennett said Wednesday. "It is at a crisis point."
Her colleague on the Common Council, District 13 Alder Tag Evers, said people who have lived in Madison for decades are being priced out, which is leading to a lot of frustration.
"I just think people are getting fed up."
During Tuesday night's Common Council meeting, Madison's alders heard from Kurt Paulsen, an urban planning professor at UW-Madison. He said, because of the number of people moving to Madison, the city needs to build 3,500 to 4,000 apartments each year just to keep rent consistent with inflation.
"Take your best year [for building housing], turn it up to 11, do it consistently for a decade, and you'll tread water," Paulsen said.
Even if all that construction were to materialize, it likely wouldn't bring down rent prices. That's one of the reasons Evers said he's proposing an affordable housing task force.
"We need help. It's time that we need to call upon the business community and the developer community," he said. "We're not going to be able to get out of it unless we really talk and work together collaboratively."
Evers said he envisions the task force consisting of 20 to 24 people working for a year or two to look at what other cities are doing to make housing more affordable.
"What are the creative ways to approach this and to really drill down and, essentially, view this as a threat to the future of Madison?" he said. "We're in, feels like in dire straits, but other cities have come to that same awareness and tried to come up with solutions."
He specifically pointed to Raleigh, North Carolina, where voters passed a bond measure funding affordable housing in 2020.
Evers isn't alone in looking toward a collaborative approach to Madison's housing problem.
Bennett said she wants to spearhead a task force looking at affordable housing for students.
"We need to have students at the table," she said. "I think that we need to have a robust amount of experiences, so undergrads, graduate students, non-traditional students."
She said she wants the group to also include housing experts, university leaders and local businesses representatives.
"Having all of those voices at the table together can help us come to a solution that we wouldn't otherwise be coming to by just speaking in silos," she said.
In addition to the task force, Bennett said she wants the city to update its comprehensive plan and change the zoning of areas to the west of UW-Madison's campus to allow for higher-density housing.