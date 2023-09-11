Madison alders start considering 2024 Capital Budget, affordable housing a focus

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison leaders are considering what the city should spend money on in 2024. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway kicked off the budget process last week when she introduced her 2024 Executive Capital Budget, and alders jumped into the process Monday night at a Finance Committee meeting.
The Capital Budget calls for spending $266 million on buildings, infrastructure and other capital investments. More than $46 million of that is earmarked for neighborhoods and housing.
Rhodes-Conway said she wants the city to focus on building more affordable housing, and her proposed budget includes nearly $19 million for a development in south Madison that would include housing, a new fire station and a new facility for Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC).
"There's a lot to still be determined around this project, but, essentially, our goal is to consolidate all the clinical and office space in our south Madison [location] into one new footprint," PHMDC's Director of Community Health, Carl Meyer, said.
Meyer said the new facility will include PHMDC's laboratory services, a dedicated meeting space, clinical space and office space for more than 100 staff members.
The Capital Budget also calls for increasing the city's affordable housing fund.
Jim O'Keefe, the city's community development director, told alders Monday money the city spends on affordable housing has historically attracted other investments in the community.
"For every dollar of city funds put toward affordable housing developments, we attract about $6.50 of tax credit equity and nearly $9 of outside investments," he said. "I thought it was important, as we talk about continuing to expand this resource, that we share some of the impacts that it's had."
Monday night, the Finance Committee also heard about the budget's plans for Madison's libraries and the fire and police departments. On Tuesday, the committee will hear about the rest of the Capital Budget, which includes proposals related to transportation, public works and city engineering.
The 2024 budget process will last for the next few months. Rhodes-Conway is set to present the Operating Budget on October 3. From October 30 through November 8, alders will be able to propose amendments to both the Capital and Operating budgets. Common Council will vote on the budgets starting November 14, and alders could extend their meeting on the budget through November 16.