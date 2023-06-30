Madison already expresses crossing guard need for upcoming school year

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Traffic Engineering Division is already putting a call out to hire crossing guards.
A news release from the division says changes to school start and dismissal times resulted in a increased number of vacancies for the upcoming school year. So, the division is already seeking people to join the team and help ensure the well-being of young students.
“The importance of crossing guards cannot be overstated,” said Niko Magallón, Crossing Guard Supervisor. "Each day, rain or shine, they stand tall at intersections, braving the elements and stopping traffic to ensure the safe passage of our young learners.”
The division claims becoming a crossing guard is an opportunity to make a lasting difference.
No prior experience is required to becoming a crossing guard; the city provides uniforms and training.
More information about the role, including the hourly commitment per week, pay and benefits can be found on at City of Madison Careers.