Madison and Fitchburg officers partner to form "Latino Youth Academy"

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Police officers in Madison and Fitchburg partnered together to form the "Latino Youth Academy" on Wednesday.
The goal of the academy is to improve relationships between communities of color and law enforcement officers by showing the kids what police officers do in their profession.
"For us, it's really about developing those relationships, and being able to work together to keep the community safe," Fitchburg police officer Juan Hinojos said.
A student said the event has helped her build relationships with her peers.
"This program has really made me go out of my comfort zone, make new friends, talk to new people," eighth grade student Joselyn Euceda said.