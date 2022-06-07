Madison and Fitchburg preparing to absorb Town of Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- In a few months, the Town of Madison will be absorbed into the cities of Madison and Fitchburg.
It'll happen on October 31.
The city of Madison is trying to let people who live in the town know what will happen with city services and point out programs that may be available to them.
"We have a number of business assistance programs, maybe the facade improvement grant, maybe the healthy retail access grant, and people might want to take advantage. Or, maybe people want to take advantage of some of our housing assistance programs. And so we're just trying to be prepared to be ready for all these new folks that we're welcoming into the city, and to be able to take advantage of city services," said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.
The city is hosting a meeting about the town attachment on Thursday.
It's from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Penn Park shelter in Madison.
It'll cover topics like public safety and community development programs.