Madison announces Christmas tree pick-up times

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you're looking to ditch your Christmas tree, the Madison Streets Division will start pickup soon.
The first round will be on Jan. 3, and the second and final round will be on Jan. 17.
Both collections are weather dependent, and the City says snowstorm response takes priority.
If you want your tree to be picked up, the City asks that you follow these rules:
- Remove all tree stands
- Remove all decorations (lights, ornaments, other metal objects)
- Remove tree bags and any other foreign objects
- Note: The City is not collecting wreaths, garlands, evergreen rope or boughs. Place these items in the trash, as they contain wire which can damage wood chipping equipment.
Place your tree on the terrace or road edge. Trees buried under snow or ones that are frozen in place won't be collected.
Place your tree on the curb by 6:30 a.m.
If you miss either of the collection times, Madison residents can bring their trees to a drop-off site.