Madison announces street closures as work on Bus Rapid Transit line begins

MADISON (WKOW) — As Madison gets ready to begin work on its new Bus Rapid Transit line, it's announcing several road closures.
The city states the BRT system is meant to provide better access to jobs, reduce commute times and improve transport equity in the area.
The BRT line will start with an east to west line stretching from Junction Road to East Towne through the downtown and campus area.
The system is expected to be ready by the end of 2024.
N. Few Street
The first closures started Monday, with N. Few Street. The street will be closed between Curtis Court and E. Washington Avenue for work on the BRT at the intersection of N. Few Street and E. Washington Avenue.
The closure is expected to last one month.
A pedestrian walkway will be maintained along E. Washington Avenue.
N. Dickinson Street
The N. Dickinson Street closure also started Monday. The street is closed at E. Washington Avenue.
The closure is expected to last one month.
A pedestrian walkway will be maintained along E. Washington Avenue.
Sheboygan Avenue
Sheboygan Avenue just east of Eau Claire Avenue will be closed starting Monday March 13.
Metro bus routes will be detoured, and a pedestrian walkway will be maintained.
The street is expected to be closed for four months, until the BRT project is complete.