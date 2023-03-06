Madison apartment building evacuated Saturday due to carbon monoxide buildup

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison apartment building had to be evacuated Saturday afternoon after a running vehicle caused carbon monoxide to build up in the parking garage.
Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said fire crews arrived at an apartment building on Sayner Court, off N. High Point Road, around 2 p.m. Someone had called 911 when the building's carbon monoxide alarm started going off.
When firefighters arrived, they immediately noticed the strong odor of vehicle exhaust. Crews used an air monitor to detect high levels of carbon monoxide in the building.
Crews then, evacuated occupants and went to investigate the underground parking garage. Schuster said no vehicles were running in the garage, and the garage's exhaust system was off.
Crews eventually found a running vehicle parked outside, and the owner said the vehicle had been parked underground and it had a dead battery. After a jump, the owner took the vehicle outside, where it had been running for the past hour.
Schuster said crews didn't know how long the vehicle was parked inside before being moved outside, though crews suspect it was the cause of the carbon monoxide buildup.
Schuster said the incident led to the discovery the garage's exhaust system was broken, as it should have alarmed and activated automatically. Crews notified maintenance, who said they'd service the system Monday.