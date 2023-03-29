Madison apartment fire displaces 3, kills 2 dogs

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three people were displaced and two dogs died after a fire on Madison's west side, according to the Madison Fire Department.
Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said crews were dispatched to an apartment in the area of Carling Drive and Verona Frontage Road for a report of smoke coming from a window.
When crews arrived, they forced entry into the unit and encountered heavy smoke.
Within ten minutes, they found and extinguished the fire.
No one was home at the time, but firefighters found two dogs who had died in the unit.
The American Red Cross responded to assist three displaced residents.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no damage estimates are available at this time.