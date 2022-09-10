Madison apartment fire displaces several people

MADISON (WKOW) -- Several people are displaced following an apartment fire in Madison Saturday afternoon, according to Dane County officials.
Dane County Communications confirmed to 27 News a fire happened at 233 North Thompson Street, which appears to be The Meadows Apartments.
The blaze was first reported at about 4:50 p.m.
According to Justin Kern from the American Red Cross of Wisconsin, at least five units were damaged from the fire, leaving those people without a place to stay Saturday night.
The Red Cross has a crew on site, working to help the displaced residents.
This is a developing story.