Madison apartment fire displaces several people

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) -- Several people are displaced following an apartment fire in Madison Saturday afternoon, according to Dane County officials.

Dane County Communications confirmed to 27 News a fire happened at 233 North Thompson Street, which appears to be The Meadows Apartments.

The blaze was first reported at about 4:50 p.m.

According to Justin Kern from the American Red Cross of Wisconsin, at least five units were damaged from the fire, leaving those people without a place to stay Saturday night.

The Red Cross has a crew on site, working to help the displaced residents. 

This is a developing story.

