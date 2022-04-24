Madison area breweries host Ukraine Beer Festival

VERONA (WKOW) -- Several breweries in the Madison area teamed up to host the Ukraine Beer Festival Sunday at the Wisconsin Brewing Company.
Kirby Nelson, the brew master at Wisconsin Brewing Company, said it came together after Pravada Brewery in Lviv, Ukraine put out a call to their colleagues in the brewing world to brew some of their recipes, sell the beer and then donate the proceeds to organizations helping refugees.
"So, we decided we'd get the band together, the common threat," Nelson said. "The common threat is a group of Madison brewers who will once in a while do a collaboration brew together."
Ten local breweries participated. Those included:
- Wisconsin Brewing Company
- The Great Dane Pub and Brewing
- Working Draft Beer Company
- Vintage Brewing
- Giant Jones
- Karben4
- Delta Beer Lab
- Starkweather Brewing
- Funk Factory
They brewed a total of five recipes of beers ranging from ales to stouts. Those include:
- PUTIN HUYLO (dry hopped strong ale)
- SYLA (Belgian tripel)
- RED EYES (American red ale)
- FRAU RIBBENTROP (Belgian witbier)
- FROM SAN TO DON (Ukrainian imperial stout)
Over the next month, the breweries plan to continue making the beers and sell them at their bars.