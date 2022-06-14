Madison area brush pick-up schedules after severe storm

(WKOW) -- Madison area cities announced brush pick-up schedules after Monday's severe weather.
If you see a tree or branch that fell, or if you are close to power line or a downed power line, call 911 so emergency crews can address it.
This story will be updated as more cities announce their pick-up schedules.
Middleton
Middleton will conduct a city-wide brush pickup on Monday, June 20. Brush must be out by the street by 7:00 a.m.
Collection guidelines
For brush collection, the City of Middleton asks you to follow these instructions
- Limbs or branches must not exceed 6” in diameter.
- Place brush in an orderly fashion parallel to the curb, with all cut ends pointing to the right as you face the street.
- Avoid conflicts with trees, poles, hydrants, mailboxes, parked cars, and other obstructions.
- Remove all metal, roots and dirt.
- Keep brush segregated from garbage, leaves and garden waste.
- Brush trimmed by contractors will not be collected.
- Brush mixed with leaves will not be collected.
You may also drop off grass clippings, leaves, plants, brush, branches, limbs (up to 6” in diameter), wood chips, sawdust and holiday trees at the MRD compost site, 5211 CTH Q from April 1 through November 30.
Reporting tree damage
To report damage to a city tree in the terrace, or if a private property tree has fallen and is blocking the road or sidewalk, call the Public Works office at 608-821-8370 between the hours of 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or email dpw@cityofmiddleton.us.
Monona
Monona is currently coordinating a special brush pick-up schedule for storm debris.
This story will be updated as more communities announce pick up schedules.