Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Madison area brush pick-up schedules after severe storm

  • Updated
storm damage Madison 6.13 _0

Photo Courtesy: Sandra Lee Loman

(WKOW) -- Madison area cities announced brush pick-up schedules after Monday's severe weather.

If you see a tree or branch that fell, or if you are close to power line or a downed power line, call 911 so emergency crews can address it. 

This story will be updated as more cities announce their pick-up schedules.

Middleton

Middleton will conduct a city-wide brush pickup on Monday, June 20. Brush must be out by the street by 7:00 a.m.

Collection guidelines

For brush collection, the City of Middleton asks you to follow these instructions

  • Limbs or branches must not exceed 6” in diameter.
  • Place brush in an orderly fashion parallel to the curb, with all cut ends pointing to the right as you face the street.
  • Avoid conflicts with trees, poles, hydrants, mailboxes, parked cars, and other obstructions.
  • Remove all metal, roots and dirt.
  • Keep brush segregated from garbage, leaves and garden waste.
  • Brush trimmed by contractors will not be collected.
  • Brush mixed with leaves will not be collected.

You may also drop off grass clippings, leaves, plants, brush, branches, limbs (up to 6” in diameter), wood chips, sawdust and holiday trees at the MRD compost site, 5211 CTH Q from April 1 through November 30.

Reporting tree damage

To report damage to a city tree in the terrace, or if a private property tree has fallen and is blocking the road or sidewalk, call the Public Works office at 608-821-8370 between the hours of 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or email dpw@cityofmiddleton.us.

Monona

Monona is currently coordinating a special brush pick-up schedule for storm debris.

This story will be updated as more communities announce pick up schedules. 

