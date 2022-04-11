Madison-area business leaders meet with senior Department of Commerce official

MADISON (WKOW) -- A senior official with the U.S. Department of Commerce met with Madison's mayor and Madison-area business leaders on Monday.
Alejandra Castillo is the U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development.
Castilllo acknowledged the work on broadband access in the area and encouraged everyone to keep investing in it.
"We know that the 21st Century economy does rest on broadband. The pandemic showed us. Education, medicine, entrepreneurship, it all hinges on this broadband," Castillo said.
Castillo also encouraged business leaders to keep an eye on the availability of broadband grants from the Department of Commerce.