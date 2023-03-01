Madison Area Crime Stoppers gives reminders on avoiding scams

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Area Crime Stoppers is reminding the public of a few ways to avoid being scammed.
Crime Stoppers spokesperson Tyler Grigg said staying informed and being careful is one of the best ways to avoid getting scammed out of your identity or your money.
He recommends the following precautions:
- Be cautious of unsolicited phone calls, emails or texts from unfamiliar or suspicious sources
- Never share your personal or financial information unless you're positive that the request is legitimate
- Do not wire money, pay by cryptocurrency or send gift cards to people you do not know or trust
- Verify the identity and credentials of any caller or sender who claims to represent a company or organization
- Check your credit reports regularly and monitor you accounts for unauthorized activity
If you believe you've been scammed, report it to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at www.p3tips.com. You can also file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.
Grigg says the first step to bringing a scammer to justice is someone reporting them.