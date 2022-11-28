Madison Area Crime Stoppers shares how to prevent porch pirates and car thefts

MADISON (WKOW) — With many people expecting deliveries from online orders and leaving their cars running during the cold giving season, there is plenty of opportunity for your valuables to be stolen.
Madison Area Crime Stoppers spokesperson Tyler Grigg said thieves thrive on opportunity and convenience— with apartment complexes and front porches being vulnerable targets.
Grigg said the organization is expecting another record-breaking year of home deliveries and porch pirates. But he has tips, so your deliveries and car stay safe throughout the holidays.
Package theft prevention tips:
- Have your packages held at your local carrier facility for pickup
- Take advantage of "Ship To Store" for curbside pickup or Amazon's "Locker" feature
- Request that your package has a signature confirmation upon delivery
- Ask your carrier to place packages in an area out of plain view
- Have packages delivered to your work
- Schedule delivery for times you will be home
Car theft prevention tips:
- Always lock your vehicles in your driveway and garage
- Keep overhead garage door closed
- Keep service door closed between garage and house
- Do not leave keys, garage door openers, and other valuables in vehicle
- Do not leave cars and trucks running unattended, even if you are warming it up