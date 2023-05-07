Madison Areas Crime Stoppers warns of scams using artificial intelligence

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Area Crime Stoppers is warning people about new scams that use artificial intelligence (AI) to be more believable.
The group said scammers are using AI to clone the voices of loved ones in an effort to convince people to send money.
"It's important for people to be aware of these tactics and know how to protect themselves from becoming a victim," spokesperson Tyler Grigg said.
Madison Area Crime Stoppers shared advice to protect yourself from scams. The group advises not only relying on recognizing a voice.
"If you receive a call from someone claiming to be a family member in trouble, do not rely solely on the voice," they said in a release. "Verify the story by calling the person back on a phone number you know is theirs or by contacting another family member or friend."
Crime Stoppers also encourages creating a unique code word or phrase you can use if you're in trouble and only sharing it with your family.
They say you should also be skeptical if someone asks you to send money in a way that makes it hard to get that money back. Crime Stoppers said that includes wire transfers, sending cryptocurrency or buying gift cards and sharing the card numbers and PINs.
You can report any suspected scam to the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.