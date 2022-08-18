Madison artist designs five murals for a south side UW-Madison building

MADISON (WKOW)— A local artist and volunteers partnered together to put the finishing touches on a UW-Madison building on the south side of the city.
Lilada Gee grew up on the south side of Madison, and she said seeing her art in such special place to her is an exciting feeling.
"Being from the south Madison community, and also being a graduate from UW Madison, this space is special to me. A lot of times, entities come into South Madison, but they don't really represent South Madison," Gee said.
The UW South Madison Partnership Office is a space designed to meet the community's needs in accessible and meaningful ways.
Merry Farrier-Babanovski is the assistant director of the UW South Madison Partnership. She said the walls have been blank since they moved to the space.
"We were really excited we were able to hire someone who's from south Madison, who knows the community and to kind of bring that perspective and that art into our space," Farrier-Babanovski said.
Gee's bright colors and positivity shine through, despite hardships she said she's worked to overcome.
Not only has her work been vandalized this year, but Gee previously told 27 News a separate incident made her feel racially targeted as an artist.
"Being in this space, as an artist, particularly after the traumatic experience I've had in Madison around art is just a blessing," Gee said.
She said creating art in safe spaces has been part of her healing process, and that the challenges thrown her way are a sign she is doing something right.
"My art is more powerful than I've ever believed. I will persist in doing that. Being able to paint here in a welcoming community has been wonderful," Gee said.