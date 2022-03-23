Madison artist shocked by Overture Center encounter, claims racial targeting

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Black Madison artist is still reeling from an encounter she had with an Overture Center For The Arts manager over access to the center complex.
Lilada Gee says she was preparing for an April exhibit of her work and those of other artists in a show titled 'Ain't I a Woman?' before the jolting experience.
"To be able to participate in a show with other Black women in spaces we don't often...we're not often invited into, very excited about it," Gee said.
But that excitement vanished March 9 when Gee briefly left her work space in the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art to retrieve supplies and returned to Overture Center doors only open to the public during certain hours.
Museum staff member Annik Dupaty arrived at the doors to escort Gee into the center building.
"This woman jumped right in front of me and into Lilada's face and really yelled at her and just got inches away from her face and said, 'You can't come into this door, you've got to go around to the other side, you can't come in this way,' " Dupaty recounts. "I was so taken aback. I was absolutely shocked," Dupaty says.
"I knew I had a right to be in the building," Gee says.
Gee says the Overture manager continued to deny Gee access until Dupaty interceded to reiterate she was an employee escorting the working artist. Both women say it should have been clear from the outset to the Overture worker that the artist's access was being properly facilitated.
Gee says the fact she's Black, Dupaty bi-racial and the Overture manager white was a factor in what happened.
"I absolutely believe race played a major role," Gee says. "Had it been a white woman that let me in, had I have been a white woman, what happened, wouldn't have happened."
"I think she ignored my authority as a person of color, as a Black bi-racial woman," Dupaty says. "She completely ignored my presence...having keys, a swipe card. And the way she treated Lilada...I do believe it was racially motivated."
"We are deeply sorry...guests were made to feel unwelcome at Overture Center," Chief Overture Center Development and Communications Officer Emily Gruenewald says.
"In the incident, an Overture employee denied access to a person attempting to enter the building through a door not typically open to the public. The guest felt racially targeted and unwelcome in our building after the encounter. Upon learning of the incident, Overture’s leadership and human resources teams responded quickly in conducting an investigation and concluded that the employee’s behavior was not consistent with our commitment to provide a welcoming environment for all. The person is no longer employed at Overture," Gruenewald says.
Records show the employee was formerly the Overture Center For The Arts Guest Services Manager. She has yet to respond to a request for comment from 27 News.
"We have reached out to the individuals involved to discuss next steps towards restorative justice," Gruenewald says.
As a Black woman, Gee says the experience was a triggering event.
"I feel like I can't even get in this building. I can't even walk in this building to paint," Gee says.
Gee says the encounter has stopped her planned work for the April exhibit in its tracks.
"Ever since then, I would try to paint these beautiful pictures of these Black girls, the stories I was to tell, and I feel...the pain of the experience and I don't want to put that in a stroke in the face of a Black girl," Gee says.
Gee says she believes she will finish the exhibit work, but being denied building entry will influence how she completes the art.